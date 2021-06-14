Contrasting Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Its Competitors

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lordstown Motors Competitors 918 2285 2602 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.97 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.21

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

