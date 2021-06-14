Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.79%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 32.11 $4.13 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.94 -$192.30 million $0.28 68.79

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

