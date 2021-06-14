Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.