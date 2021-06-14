CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of CTK stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.