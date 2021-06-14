Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,231. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $719.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CPPMF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

