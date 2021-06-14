Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $55.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

