Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.29

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,746 shares of company stock valued at $760,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.