COTI (COTI) Market Cap Tops $138.27 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $138.27 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

