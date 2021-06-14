Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Coupa Software worth $360,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,907,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,720 shares of company stock valued at $43,206,327. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Shares of COUP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,396. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

