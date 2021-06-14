Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.55 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

