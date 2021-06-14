Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,508.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £576.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.78.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.