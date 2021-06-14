Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 13th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GLDI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.04. 8,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,742. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter.

