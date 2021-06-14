Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.71

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 619348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686 in the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

