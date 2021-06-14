Critical Analysis: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) vs. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProPetro and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 4 7 0 2.50 Nine Energy Service 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProPetro presently has a consensus target price of $8.94, suggesting a potential downside of 16.87%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than ProPetro.

Risk and Volatility

ProPetro has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProPetro and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $789.23 million 1.40 -$107.02 million ($0.46) -23.39 Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.25 -$378.95 million ($3.97) -0.62

ProPetro has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -21.52% -9.90% -8.24% Nine Energy Service -37.38% -325.46% -29.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProPetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProPetro beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, the company's fleet comprised 10 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,373,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

