Critical Contrast: Patria Investments (PAX) & The Competition

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Patria Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Patria Investments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 641 2926 3087 115 2.40

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 34.15 Patria Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.68

Patria Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Patria Investments peers beat Patria Investments on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

