Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $277,558.38 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,186.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.09 or 0.06367213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.05 or 0.01569547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00434513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00669058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00436855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

