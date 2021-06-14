CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMY remained flat at $$18.27 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

CEVMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

