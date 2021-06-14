CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $629.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $629.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036816 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00228676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033096 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,152,503 coins and its circulating supply is 139,152,503 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

