CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $85.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

