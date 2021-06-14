Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

