DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0108

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $26,219.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

