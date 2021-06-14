DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.17 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $94.17 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00159903 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.01035657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,267.66 or 1.00014857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,479,119 coins and its circulating supply is 35,183,639 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.