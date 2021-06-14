David L. Heimbach Sells 5,331 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

