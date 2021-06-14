DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,221. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.