DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,523. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

