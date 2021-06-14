DCF Advisers LLC Invests $543,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. 214,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,345,559. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.