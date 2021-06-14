DCF Advisers LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock worth $91,137,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

