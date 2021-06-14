Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 13th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

