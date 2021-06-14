Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $440.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of DECK opened at $334.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.22. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

