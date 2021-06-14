Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in May

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.