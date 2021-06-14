Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $515,815.16 and approximately $31,126.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

