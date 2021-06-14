Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

