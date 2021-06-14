DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $400.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $19,883,899. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

