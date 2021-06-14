Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $194.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

