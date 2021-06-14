Digitex Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $1.93 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

