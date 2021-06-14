Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,165 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of SciPlay worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 344,512 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

