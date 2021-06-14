Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,090 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Sharps Compliance worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold a total of 471,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,170 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

