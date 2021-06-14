Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetSol Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

