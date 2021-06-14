Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.35 on Monday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

