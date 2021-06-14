Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CMCT opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.71%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

