Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBCI opened at $12.88 on Monday. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

