Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,421 Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

