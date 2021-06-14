Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

DOL opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.17. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,969,050.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

