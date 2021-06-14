Dovu Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.94 or 0.00786521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.44 or 0.07967917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00082834 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.