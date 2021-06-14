Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

