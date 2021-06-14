Drive Shack Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 58,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,743% compared to the typical volume of 3,164 call options.
Shares of DS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. 16,930,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,706. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.
