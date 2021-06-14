Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.