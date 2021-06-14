DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $130.00 Average PT from Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $119.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.81. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

