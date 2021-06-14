Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $48.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

