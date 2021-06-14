Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.